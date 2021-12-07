Agency Report

TY Danjuma Foundation, David Adeleke (Davido), and Elizabeth Jack-rich Foundation have been nominated for Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA) 2021.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja signed by the national director, NBAA, Amb. Raymond Jefferson, said the “awards recognize exceptional individuals and organisations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa as a continent have distinguished them as Nation Builders.”

Jefferson the award also aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make a sustainable positive impact in society as we look to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He said other nominees include Mrs Zainab Ahmed (minister of Finance), Julius Beger, Hon Shina Peller, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Hon Aliyu Betara, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Bilaad Realty, Prince Akinremi Jagaban, and seven others.

Jefferson said the awardees were nominated purely on merit sequel to the massive nomination by some members of the public after a four weeks nomination exercise on its website.

He added that the awards is scheduled to be held on 18 December, 2021 in Abuja.