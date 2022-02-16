The TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded the sum of N150million in grants to fund 16 projects in health and education across Nigeria for the year 2022.

An additional N20million will respond to urgent humanitarian emergencies arising in the areas of health and education.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Gima H. Forje, explained that promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare and improving the quality of education are the Foundation’s thematic focus.

Forje further noted that the Foundation’s strategies for promoting quality healthcare include supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision; providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs); supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities; and providing resources to experienced organisations to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

The Foundation is also investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improving the quality of teaching at the universal basic education level in addition to also targetting 3million Nigerians in eight states with Live-Saving Projects in 2022.

The states to benefit from the project in 2022 include; Taraba, Edo, Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau – and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The foundation works with reputable not-for-profit partners to conceptualise life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across Nigeria.

Since inception in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded more than N4.7billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that have touched over 10 million lives.

