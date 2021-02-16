By Salifu Usman, Abuja

TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC) has stated that the successful hosting of the inaugural ‘Nigeria GolfSixes Tournament’ at the club further proves that the 18-holes golf course of TYB-IGRCC Facilities is a destination choice for golfers and tourists.

The vice-captain of the club, Brigadier General G.G. Shipi (rtd) stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports on sideline of the maiden GolfSixes Nigeria 2021 which climaxed on Sunday after a two-days exquisite golfing skills.

He said it was a delight for the TYB-IGRCC to host the historical Golfsixes event, saying it has helped showcase the club to Nigerian golfing circles and international audiences.

He assured the commitment of the club to continuously improve on the facilities and make it attractive to golfers and tourists.

“It was a delight hosting the tournament.

You know the club is very new in the golfing circle and it was an important way to showcase the club and bring it to the knowledge of Nigerian golfers and international audiences that we have facilities of this magnitude located here in Abuja.

“So, we’re actually delighted to host the tournament here at the club more so that it was the maiden edition of the competition.

“The quality of play and the standard of the competition was quite high. We had so many experienced golfers on display when you hear of the age bracket, you will know that most of them have a lot of golfing experience which they brought to bear and most of us coming behind had to pick one or two things both in style of playing and comportment of senior players.

Definitely there are one or two things that we have learnt, positive things that we hope to bring to bear in the game of golf.

“As a club we would continue to move high and high, what you’re witnessing now, the next time you come here you will see that the standard is beyond what you’re seeing now.

“We would continue to improve the setting of the club so that the TYB-IGRCC would be the golf club of choice in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole,” Brig Gen Shipi said.

Speaking on the club’s activities that are line-up, Brig Gen Shipi, disclosed that the club is planning to hold golf kitty in celebration of the newly promoted officers in Nigeria Armed Forces.

“For now, we are being careful about holding too many programmes because of the COVID-19 protocols. But you know that toward the end of 2020 some promotions took place within the Army Forces. So, we intend to have a competition for the newly promoted officers and that is in the pipeline already.”

The quartet of Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, Jekenu A.A., Adeleke J.F and Jide Atta exhibited exquisite golfing skills to win the inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria 2021 golf tournament. The team won the keenly contested tournament with two holes to spare, closely followed by Samuel Gbenga Ladipo-led Team I, with impressive scores to finish second.