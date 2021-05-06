INTERVIEW BY EJIKE EJIKE, ELIZABETH JOSEPH=WILLIAMS AND BOBOYE ONDUKU

Alex Ebube acknowledges he gets tested for typhoid quite frequently even though he is careful of his consumption. He says, with a bit of resignation, “I never seem to have malaria but typhoid. Every time I feel ill and get tested, it is usually typhoid.” Angela Kanu says she treats typhoid as often as malaria. In her words, “the test results almost always show up as malaria and typhoid.”

However, Chibuike Alagboso, via his twitter handle, says “To whom it may concern (especially in Nigeria), every fever, headache and catarrh, is not typhoid or malaria.”

Typhoid fever continues to pose a serious health challenge affecting affects an estimated 11 to 21 million people each year, according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC). In developing countries, like Nigeria, it continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality,

Indeed, typhoid is a life-threatening systemic infection but is most often misdiagnosed in Nigeria. According to the WHO, typhoid fever remains an important cause of disease in developing countries.

Typhoid Diagnosis

WHO recommends that a blood culture before initiating antimicrobial therapy is the diagnostic method of choice for typhoid.

The Federal Ministry of Health in 2008 developed a Standard Treatment Guideline where it is stated that “A positive culture is the ‘gold standard’ for the diagnosis of typhoid fever.” It also lists the Widal test as a non-specific investigation stating that the ‘Widal test gives high rates of false positives and negatives.”

The guidelines emphasise that “there are no diagnostic tests for typhoid fever other than positive cultures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the practice in Nigeria is the use of Single Widal agglutination test rather than blood culture, to diagnose typhoid fever, according to a British Journal of Biomedical Science article. Dr Amajor also said that the blood culture tests are seldom done due to issues around lack of efficient laboratories or diagnostic centres; delays in producing results; the patient’s inability to pay for tests; and physicians’ poor knowledge of the uses of the Widal test and its limitations.

Typhoid in Nigeria

Persons with typhoid fever carry the bacteria in their bloodstream and intestinal tract. Symptoms include prolonged high fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhoea. Some patients may have a rash. Severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death.

Typhoid is by Salmonella Typhi bacteria and its occurrence is linked predominantly to poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water, in both urban and rural settings. The disease is spread through sewage contamination of food or water and through person-to-person contact. This implies that people who are currently ill with typhoid and people who have recovered but are still passing the bacteria in their stools are infectious. Children are mostly affected by typhoid fever, with peak incidence occurring in individuals aged 5 to 15 years of age. If typhoid is not treated, it can kill up to 30% of those who are infected. Therefore, in developing areas of Africa, like Nigeria, typhoid fever continues to be a public health problem.

Recommendations to curb the disease include: Ensuring food is properly cooked and still hot when served; Avoiding raw milk and products made from raw milk; Drinking only pasteurized or boiled milk. Avoiding ice unless it is made from safe water; When the safety of drinking water is questionable, boil it or if this is not possible, disinfect it with a reliable, slow-release disinfectant agent (usually available at pharmacies); Washing hands thoroughly and frequently using soap, in particular after contact with pets or farm animals, or after having been to the toilet; Washing fruits and vegetables carefully, particularly if they are eaten raw. If possible, vegetables and fruits should be peeled.

Typhoid Treatment

Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics. According to GAVI, the case fatality rate of typhoid can drop to less than 1%, with appropriate antibiotic treatment. However, Drug-resistance is spreading across Asia and Africa, posing a serious threat to public health. In recent years there has been an alarming increase in antimicrobial resistance of Salmonella Typhi.

The emergence of drug-resistance is now forcing a shift of focus towards prevention rather than treatment, mainly through immunisation and improved access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

In October 2017, WHO recommended the introduction of typhoid vaccine for children over six months in endemic countries. It also recommended catch-up vaccination when feasible and appropriate, prioritising children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

The World Health Organisation currently licenses three types of typhoid vaccines for use: Parenteral typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV), Parenteral unconjugated Vi polysaccharide (ViPS) and, Oral live attenuated Ty21a vaccines.

KEY FACTS

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually spread through contaminated food or water.

An estimated 11–20 million people get sick from typhoid and between 128 000 and 161 000 people die from it every year.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhoea.

Some patients may have a rash. Severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death.

Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics although increasing resistance to different types of antibiotics is making treatment more complicated.

Two vaccines have been used for many years to prevent typhoid. A new typhoid conjugate vaccine with longer lasting immunity was prequalified by WHO in December 2017.

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually spread through contaminated food or water.