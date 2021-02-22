By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, said all the countries participating at the forthcoming U-18 girls and U-19 boys will undergo compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival.

The continental championships are scheduled to hold from March 1 to 9, 2021, at the Indoor Sports Hall, of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimrod, spokes to newsmen, said the NVBF has sent Nigeria’s COVID-19 guidelines to all the participating countries, stating that they will strictly comply with the guidelines.

He said: “All the countries that will feature at the 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championships (U18 Girls and U19 Boys) will undergo COVID-19 test whenever they enter the country and no team will play without testing.

“The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has sent the nation’s guidelines to these countries to read them and I am optimistic that they will adhere to the guidelines. Social distances will be observed for officials, journalists and other invited guests who will watch the championship.”

The Secretary General of CAVB Zone 3 revealed that in order to avoid crowding the hall, the federation plans to stream the championship live for online viewers.

Nimrod said, “The Federation has made arrangements for all the matches to be live streamed through the official pages of the NVBF and CAVB will also give live updates on their social media handles for spectators around the world.”

A total of 13 countries are expected to participate at the U-18/19 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.