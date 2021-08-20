Nigeria’s U-19 Volleyball National Team has departed the country for the 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Championship in Iran.

The 12 players and officials were see off by the president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) Engr Musa Nimrod at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja yesterday.

The 2021 FIVB U19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from 24th August to 4th September 2021.

Team captain, Abari Michael Ajogo while speaking to newsmen before their departure said that they are ready to do the nation proud at the start of hostilities.

“We have prepared hard for the tournament, the team is in high spirits and we are hopeful that we will do Nigeria proud”.

According to the head coach, Sani Mohammed, commended the NVBF president for the level of preparation ahead of the world championship, adding that the players are not scared to face their opponents.

“We want to appreciate the support of the NVBF president for camping the players for over three months, they have full confidence now, we are two-time African champions so they are not scared to face their counterparts when the tournaments start”.

On his part, the NVBF President, Engr Musa Nimrod, said the Team is not under any pressure to deliver at the world’s biggest stage while calling for support for the development of volleyball in the country.

“The team is not under any pressure to deliver podiums performance at the start of the tournaments, they have given themselves the ‘12-wisemen’ as a nickname, which is biblical and we are confident they will surpass their lasting outing.

“We call on corporate organizations and individuals to support the development of volleyball in the country because the government cannot do it alone,” he said.

Nigeria will battle Iran, Poland, and Guatemala in Group A at the commencement of the tournament on August 24th.