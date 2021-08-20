National 400m champion Imaobong Nse Uko on Friday ran the fastest time in women’s heats of the World Under 20 Athletics Championships in Kenya.

The Akwa Ibom athlete won heat three of the women’s 400 metres in 52.33 seconds.

The 17-year-old is through to the final and will be hoping to win her first international title at the tournament.

This is her second international appearance after taking part in the 4×400 metres mixed relay event at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Ekporere Oghenemine the Delta born has advanced to the semi finals of the men’s 110m Hundles with an impressive personal best record of 13.71s earlier to win Heat 1 of the event in a grand style.