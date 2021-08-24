Team Nigeria contingent to the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya has arrived Abuja on Tuesday.

It should be noted that, Team Nigeria finished in third position on the medals table with 7 medals comprising of 4 gold and 3 bronze medals behind hosts Kenya and Finland.

The athletes and officials were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Sports minister Sunday Dare, and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen who led other top government officials.

President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, while speaking to newsmen, promised that his led AFN board would produce more podium finish athletes for the country.

“We achieved the feat just under one month that we camped the athletes in Detla State, we are going to keep this set of athletes to ensure that they deliver medals for Nigeria at the world’s biggest stage, we will work out programmes that will make the athletes be at their best all the times even while they study.

“We are already working on our athletes ahead of the African championship, Commonwealth Games and other international championships for podium finish” he said.

According to the Sports minister, Sunday Dare, commended Team Nigeria for their successful out adding that the federal government would continue to support AFN quest in winning more medals for the country.

“We congratulate them on their record breaking performance in Nairobi, Kenya, finishing in 3rd place on the medals table out of the 114 countries that participated in the Championships is no mean feat, the federal government would continue to support AFN in their quest to produce podium finish athletes”he said.