By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are expected to arrive in Benin Republic today venue for the 2020 WAFU Zone B Championship.

The competition, which holds December 5th to 20th, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Mauritania.

Recall, that head coach Isa Ladan Bosso earlier picked his 20 -man squad that will contest for the WAFU B Cup of Nations title

The seven-time African champions are expected to touch down in Cotonou to have their first training session on Saturday, in preparation ahead of their opening game against arch-rivals, Junior Elephants of Ivory Coast on 6th December.

Ahead of the championship, the Ladan Bosso-led boys had played nine friendly matches while camping in Abuja and won all the nine matches, sending a signal to Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, their group B contenders.

In the last group B game for Nigeria, the two-time world cup finalist, Flying Eagles, will face Ghana on 9th December at the Stade de Gualles at 4 pm.

Though, a must-win game for both sides, Nigeria U20 boys in 2018 defeated their Ghanaian counterparts in the semifinals of the competition to qualify for the Final which was lost to eventual champions, Senegal.

The last group game will see Ghana playing against Cote d’Ivoire on 12th at the Stade de Gualle at 4 pm.