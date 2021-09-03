U.S. President Joe Biden visited wounded soldiers in hospital on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden visited troops at Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, near Washington, on Thursday evening accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

One of the reasons Biden gave for deciding to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan was that he did not want to send further generations of Americans to war there.

Biden has a special relationship with soldiers and the military. His son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015, was an officer in Iraq in 2008/2009.

Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in April.

He noted that he was the first president in 40 years who knew what it meant to have a child serving in the military in a war zone. (dpa/NAN)