The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added 38 individuals including six Nigerians and 15 entities to its terror designation list, according to state-run WAM news agency.

The decision, WAM stated, comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities.

The UAE labeled four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, six Nigerians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan.

The following is the full list of added individuals:

Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE) Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE) Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE) Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE) Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen) Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq) Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq) Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen) Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India) Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen) Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen) Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan) Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen) Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen) Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia) Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen) Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen) Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria) Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran) Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran) Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran) Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran) Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran) Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria) Abdurrahaman Ado Musa (Nigeria) Salihu Yusuf Adamu (Nigeria) Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria) Muhammed Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria) Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria) Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (Nigeria) Alaa Khanfurah – Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah – Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria) Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain) Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis) Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis) Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia) Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)

The following is the full list of the added entities:

1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC