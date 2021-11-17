The Senate said Nigerians in their hundreds are losing jobs in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) as a result of the feud between Emirate Airlines and the Nigerian authorities over COVID-19 test.

It was gathered that the Emirate Airlines had refused to abide by the federal government stand on their “forced” COVID-19 test on Nigerian passengers, a situation that led to the banning of the operations of the airline in Nigeria.

In response, the UAE authorities are alleged to be refusing to renew work permits to Nigerians in their country, which has forced many Nigerians out of jobs.

Raising the alarm yesterday, the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, under order 42 and 52, said there should be quick action on the issue, adding that hundreds of Nigerians were losing jobs in the UAE.

He said there is a need for a quick interface between Nigeria and UAE and urged the Senate to mandate its Committee on Foreign Affairs to liaise with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ministry of Interior, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

on the best way to resolve the crisis.

When Sen Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) seconded the motion, the Senate mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs to meet with the Presidential Task Force, Interior Ministry, NIA, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs on possible ways of resolving the issue.

The committee is expected to submit the report in two weeks.