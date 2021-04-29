Agency Reports

The continuing failure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to accommodate reforms in its labour legislation has led to increasing violation of rights of migrant workers, a new report by the Democracy Center For Transparency (DCT) has said.

DCT is a Brussels-based independent, not-for-profit research entity established to promote democratic values and good quality governance.

The report edited by Florence Van den Bergh, the Advocacy and Research Officer at DCT, noted that the UAE’s treatment of domestic and migrant workers is deeply concerning.

“The UAE has been complicit in the exploitation of migrant workers who come to the UAE in search of a fresh start and a better life but instead find themselves imprisoned by their new employers due to the UAE’s controlling and restrictive laws and policies. This inhumane treatment of migrant workers must end, and mechanisms must be put in place to help protect these workers’ human rights,” the report noted.

The report titled “Discrimination Against Foreigners And Expatriates Living In UAE Versus Emirati Citizens”

It said how the UAE treats migrant workers should be of concern because the country’s economy is heavily reliant on this massive influx of foreign workers, with foreign nationals accounting for roughly 90% of the country’s population of over 9 million people, the majority of whom are low-wage and semi-skilled workers from Africa, Asia, and other parts of the Middle East.

It noted that In the UAE, the kafala system often leads to migrant exploitation and exposes them to slavery-like practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, therefore, recommended that the UAE should modify its labour system by easing the contract restrictions or even fully abolishing the Kafala system.

“Their position as a major host country for migrant workers requires a national strategy to reduce the existing racial hierarchy and discrimination towards

these people, the report stated.

It recommended further that, “as the UAE is so reliant on foreign workers to keep up with the development boom and therefore fulfills an important international role, the state’s regulations and proper

implementation and enforcement systems to protect the migrant workers’ rights, need to be adapted to comply with the universal human rights principles.”

Meanwhile, Qatar has been hailed for being the first country in the Gulf region to introduce a non-discriminatory minimum wage, which is part of a series of landmark reforms to the country’s labour laws. This compensation was made recently during a public hearing by the European Parliament in Brussels on the rights of migrants.

Similar commendations by other sources point to the fact that Qatar continues to take initiatives to ensure a fair and enjoyable 2021 FIFA World Cup for soccer teams, their fans, for migrant workers as well.