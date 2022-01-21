Globally, banking has evolved from just taking deposits and giving out loans to becoming customer-centric. It has grown from jut being a mediation channel to a lifestyle and part of everyday activities of individuals.

This is no different in Africa or Nigeria where the advancements in technology has been a major driver for innovation in the financial service space. Banking has now moved from its traditional role to becoming even more personalised and a part of everyday activity for customers.

One bank that has been able to navigate this tide of change seamlessly is United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc. From just a bank within the shores of Nigeria, UBA has transformed into a truly pan-African bank with its tentacles spread across not just the African continent but in the western world.

Currently, UBA is operating in 20 African countries: Republique du Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Cote d’lvoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Tchad, Uganda and Zambia.

The Bank also operates in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and with presence in France.

Today, UBA is one of the largest financial services groups on the African continent, providing corporate, commercial, SME, consumer and personal (retail) banking services to more than 25 million customers, served through diverse channels.

Asides from its robust online, mobile and social media channels, the bank has over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, 2,669 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and 87,223 point of sales (PoS) terminals.

Prudent Management for Profitability

Despite the downturn in global economy as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a severe operating environment, the bank has shown its resilience maintaining an impressive performance in its core banking operating segment to support growth in profitability and outshine its peers.

While the full year result for 2021 is yet to be out, the pan-African bank’s nine months ended September 30, 2021 result and accounts showed an impressive performance with a prudent cost management and a growing non-core banking operations.

UBA’s 2021 nine months financials showed that the group’s interest income grew by 8.4 per cent to N343.71 billion in September 2021 from N317.14 billion recorded in September 2020.

Also, all its contributory lines, except the cash and bank balances that dropped by 12 per cent to N10 billion, recorded gains: Interest on loans and advances to banks grew by 421.2 per cent to N13.73 billion; loans and advances to customers increased by 9.8per cent to N187.06 billion; while investment securities rose by 0.1per cent to N132.92 billion.

Interest expenses, however, declined by 12.7per cent to N114.44 billion in 2021 from N131.12billion 2020 as the bank recorded substantial moderations across the various liabilities categories.

The combined impact of higher interest income and lower expenses on liabilities drove net interest income higher by 23.2 per cent to N229.27 billion in 2021 from N186.02 reported in 2020.

This was further supported by the decline in loan impairment charges by 70.3 per cent y/y to N3.41 billion, as macro-economic conditions and obligors’ repayments improved. Consequently, net interest income expanded by 29.4per cent y/y to N225.86 billion, while operating expenses (OPEX) inched higher by 6.9 per cent from N206.01billion in 2021 from N192.7billion reported in corresponding period of 2020 albeit it represents a marginal increase from the 0.5per cent growth recorded as at H1 2021. However, the bank was able to maintain other operating expenses items like personnel and building maintenance expenses below the prevailing inflation level.

The faster increase in operating income (+16.3per cent) compared to OPEX led to an improvement in operational efficiency – cost-to-income ratio moderated to 62.8per cent relative to 68.2per cent in the prior year’s corresponding period. Overall, the bank recorded a 36.1 per cent growth in Earning Per Share (EPS) to N2.94 in 2021 from N2.16 recorded in 2020.

Overall, profit-before tax was 36.4per cent higher at N123.35 billion in nine months of 2021 from N90.37billion recorded in nine months of 2020, while profit-after-tax grew by 35.6per cent to N104.60 billion (nine months of 2020: N77.13 billion) following the higher income tax expense (+41.2per cent to N17.67 billion).

Strong Financial Base

For the nine months under review UBA maintained a stronger growth in total assets, driven by its resilient business across 20 Africa countries where to operate. It reported N8.35 trillion total assets as at September 30, 2021 from N7.7trillion reported in financial year ended December 31, 2020.

Key contributing factors to growth in total assets included 12.4 per cent increase in loans and advances to N2.87 trillion as at September 30, 2021 from N2.55trillion reported in 2020, while Deposits from customers gained 7.2 per cent to at N6.08trillion from N5.68trillion recorded in full year ended December 31, 2020.

The Group’s Shareholders’ Funds remained robust at N798.3billion, an increase of 10 per cent from N724.1billion in December 2020, reflecting its strong capacity for internal capital generation.

The group managing director and chief executive of UBA, Kennedy Uzoka commenting on the books of the bank had noted that, “Once again, the bank has shown resilience in delivering on its commitment to shareholders, stakeholders, and the investing public, evident in the strong positive financial metrics recorded in the reporting period.

“We will continue to remain a bank holding company, leveraging on our robust balance sheet and diverse customer-base to deliver (above the expectation of our shareholders) sound rewards to our shareholders.

“Looking ahead, we believe our huge investments in digital business following lessons learnt from the pandemic, will continue to pay off in delivering significant growth opportunities across our business operations even as the economy speedily heals from the impact/effect of the pandemic.”

Also throwing more light on the Bank’s financial performance and position, the Group Chief Financial Officer, Ugo Nwaghodoh said, “The performance reflects our progressive efforts in building on our robust balance sheet, strong customer base and our people, in delivering impressive earnings.

Driving Innovation with Advancing Tech

The bank was able to achieve a strong financial base and profitability due to its immense investments in the digital banking platform where it is currently blazing a trial. Most impressive is Leo, the bank’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot which recently celebrated its four years anniversary.

Leo, which simplifies processes and conversations, was birthed on January 11, 2018, with a firm resolve to prioritise its customers as well as put the bank at the heart of disruptive technologies that will transform the experience of esteemed customers.

Having won 10 awards since its birth, Leo has over the years proven to be one of the most formidable artificial intelligence chat bot till date; serving an ever-increasing customer base who now have less transaction hassles to worry about is currently available on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat.

With four million users on board, UBA has concluded plans to further extend its reach Leo services to become available on Instagram and Google Business, terrains none of its peers can lay claim to. Leo is available to UBA customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week, with its repository of knowledge, especially when it comes to helping with banking services.

The bot can amongst other things open an account, make transfers, buy airtime for yourself and others, check your account balance, send bank statements to embassies, freeze accounts, help with travel notifications, stop cheques, get your mini statement and make inquiries.

Summarily, the AI Chat Bot’s goal is to make banking services less boring by making transactions simple, easy and fast just by having a conversation. On the occasion of Leo’s fourth anniversary, Uzoka affirmed that UBA customers indeed agree that Leo is one of the bank’s biggest investments in cutting-edge technology and has been steadily changing the face of banking in the continent.

“With over almost four million customers and counting, UBA’s Leo, has without a doubt, remained the smartest Banking Chatbot in Nigeria because of its speed and quick learning intelligence and has continued to evolve with plenty to offer its teeming customers”.

“While other financial institutions are still trying to find their feet as regards Artificial Intelligence, we can proudly say that our Leo has become a massive success as it continues to consolidate on its successes and accolades winning several awards in a short while of its existence, “he added.

Uzoka continued: “In just four years, Leo’s landmark achievements have been indeed overwhelming, covering 20 African countries as well as garnering over 10 prestigious awards globally, a feat that is exceptional by every standard, I must say we are proud of Leo’s intimidating achievements which is largely unbeatable”.

Asides Leo, the bank’s investment in its online and mobile banking has put it on the forefront of innovative banks on the continent.

“With this in mind, we have ensured that, Leo continues to enjoy periodic and systematic upgrade with special emphasis on enhanced advancements and specialised unique features where necessary”.

“UBA’s vision has always been and will remain to be a dominating force in Africa’s digital banking space. Our resolve is to provide unparalleled experience across all channels. We are a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge in the business that we do and Leo, being a tested, dependable and intelligent personality, did well to replicate on WhatsApp the success it recorded on the Facebook Messenger platform where it started its journey and later on the IOS (iPhone Operating System) platform. It is a solution that is from the customer’s standpoint, easy to use by anyone regardless of demography. Leo is always ready and waiting to help with any form of banking service,” Uzoka said.

Customer-centric Products and Services

UBA true to its service charter of doing more than is expected and delighting its customers had designed products that tailored to meet the needs of its customers. Its different kinds of personal banking accounts are tailored to grow with its customers.

The UBA Teens account which can be either full or lite is specially designed for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 helps to build the financial freedom as well as the ability to dream and develop into the right kind of adult.

As they advance in life and age, they are transitioned into the NextGen account which helps students of tertiary institutions as well as corps members to build up savings and better manage money in such a way that they are led into financial independence.

Either employed or an entrepreneur, UBA has a special account that is tailored to meet the needs of its customers. There is the SME Banking which helps provide the right support for small businesses. UBA becomes a partner in progress for its customers’ businesses by providing financial products and services specifically designed to help businesses grow. Customers are treated to e-commerce solutions which gives free and unlimited access to millions of customers around the globe connecting buyers and sellers wherever they might be.

Asides this business operations are made seamless with the digital banking for businesses which provides a reliable and convenient way of receiving money for good and services bought. Whether cash trapped or looking for an expansion of your business, the UBA SME account gives access to a wide range of loan options that would help businesses grow.

The bank also offer a comprehensive portfolio of corporate and commercial banking services in the Energy, Manufacturing, FMCGs, Export & Import, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Public sectors of the economy, amongst others though its corporate banking channel.

For Nigerians living abroad but who loves to keep touch with bas, there is the option of a Diaspora account which enables them to operate an account from anywhere in the world. Diaspora customers with both naira and domiciliary accounts can request for a dual currency debit card and are treated to a 1.15 per cent interest on their naira accounts while domiciliary account attract a 0.1 per cent interest.

UBA’s strong presence in 20 African countries is a game changer for diaspora remittances as the bank has used its wide network to boost foreign capital flows to the economy. The UBA partnership with top IMTOs is ensuring convenience in sending and receiving money from anywhere in the world. For instance, through the bank’s remittance partners, customers can receive money directly into their UBA account or pick up cash at any of its branches nationwide.

UBA has also created money transfer services that allow customers to deposit, transfer and withdraw cash in local currencies across 20 African countries. According to the bank, UBA remains one of the leading banks in terms of remittance services across Africa. “We are currently ranked number two in Money Gram, number three in Western Union and Ria money transfer services. In April, our cumulative transaction count was 33,000 and the amount remitted through UBA was about 14.03 million,” it said.

A Barrage of Awards

With its innovativeness and customer-centric dedication to service, it is no wonder that the bank is besieged with recognitions even at the global level. Recently, the bank had been globally recognised as the African Bank of the year 2021 by the Banker Magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.

UBA’s solid financial performance, its excellent service delivery to customers and its continuous role of facilitating rapid economic growth across the African continent were some of the reasons that led to the bank being named best bank in 12 of its African subsidiaries and in Nigeria. UBA Nigeria Plc, UBA Benin, UBA Burkina Faso, UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Congo Brazzaville, UBA Cote D’Ivoire, UBA Gabon, UBA Guinea, UBA Liberia, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone and UBA Zambia all came out top as the best banks in their respective countries.

This will not be a first for UBA. In 2020, six of its subsidiaries in Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Zambia were winners of the Best Bank award. This year, the UBA Group is breaking a record with its exceptional wins as African Bank of the Year and Bank of the year in 13 countries. The total 14 awards makes it the first time ever in the history of the almost 100 years of The banker, that any banking group will be clinching as many as 14 wins in a single year.

To Uzoka, “The recognitions come as a reassurance that we are on track in consolidating our leadership position in Africa, as we continue to create superior value for all our stakeholders. We have our millions of customers across the globe and our many thousands of staff to thank for this. They are the very reason why we keep winning.”

Giving Back through UBA Foundation

UBA through its foundation has also cultivated a giving back process that benefits not just its customers but the entire African populace as well as its staff. UBA Foundation has been spreading joy across Africa for many years as they continue to give back to the underpriviledged in the communities in which they operate.

According to Uzoka, UBA Foundation have over the years, “engaged in various activities aimed at appreciating our host communities all around Africa and especially in countries where we operate. The UBA Foundation has been very active in combatting the spread of Covid -19 across Africa as the bank did not waste any time at the start of the pandemic, donating over $14 million to its communities across Africa to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Last year, the foundation feed tens of thousands of people across Africa through its annual Food bank initiative where food, hygiene products and other gifts items are handed over to those who have less, especially during the festive season.

There is also the annual National Essay Competition, which is part of its foundation’s education initiative aimed at promoting literacy and encouraging healthy and intellectual competition amongst senior secondary school students in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Serving as a creative avenue for young writers, the Esaay competition is geared at impacting the lives of many students and their communities including the three winners, who would cart away educational grants worth millions of naira, alongside laptops for them and nine other finalists.