United Bank for Africa (UBA) lit up the spirit of joy at the tree lighting ceremony as it assured customers of its continued commitment to excellent service delivery.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the head office of the bank in Lagos to signify the commencement of the yuletide season, the group managing director of the bank, Kennedy Uzoka emphasised that giving back was the main tenet of the UBA Foundation.

Uzoka who is also the chairman of the UBA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the institution said: “we have over the years, engaged in various activities aimed at appreciating our host communities all around Africa and especially in countries where we operate and so for us, these lights symbolise hope for the future and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.

“It is hard to believe that we have been in this pandemic for almost two years. People have lost friends and family members and businesses decimated by the effects of the pandemic. There has been a general feeling of hopelessness but our desire is to fill people’s lives with hope once again.”

He assured customers of the bank to deliver excellent service in spite of the challenges in the country, just as he said the outlook of the bank is optimistic for shareholders.

On her part, the chief executive of UBA Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta, said that the light up ceremony was important for the Foundation adding that “this goes beyond lighting up the Marina and adorning the streets with beautiful colours.

“It reminds us as an institution of our promise to continue to touch lives and treat our communities with kindness. We are living in very difficult times and a little gesture to put a smile on even one face, goes a very long way. We should all endeavour to do whatever we can, within our power, to uplift others”

She noted that the UBA Foundation has been very active in combatting the spread of Covid -19 across Africa as the bank did not waste any time at the start of the pandemic, donating over $14m to its communities across Africa to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, she said, the foundation will be feeding tens of thousands of people across Africa through its annual Food bank initiative where food, hygiene products and other gifts items are handed over to those who have less, especially during the festive season.