A businessman and philanthropist, Uba Micheal has added another feather to his cap as he was on Friday, conferred with a chieftaincy title by His Royal Majesty, Ovie, Dr. Richard Layeguen Ogbon.

Uba Michael who is also a gubernatorial aspirant for the forthcoming 2023 elections in Delta State will now bear the title Olorogun Efevogho of Olomu Kingdom.

The certificate of registration presented to him by the Olomu Traditional Council of Chiefs reads, “This is to certify that Chief Uba Michael has been conferred with the Olorogun (Chieftaincy) Title of the Efevogho of Olomu Kingdom by His Royal Majesty Ovie, Richard L. Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, JP OON, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom after due consultation with the Olomu Traditional Council of Chiefs (Agbodo-Olomu) and as the only Prescribed Authority under the Traditional rulers and Chiefs edict, 1998, Delta State Nigeria”

Aside from eyeing the number one seat in Delta State, Uba Michael is also a philanthropist and good governance advocate.

Present at the event were Chief Matthew Emegbo, Hon Olorogun Taleb Tebite JP, Bishop Simeon Okah, Chief Tommy Ewhrudjakpor amongst others.

