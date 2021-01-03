By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

In strict compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols, Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has observed a low-key 50th birthday anniversary by putting smiles on the faces of 800 orphans in four orphanage homes across his constituency.

The succuor, extended through Senator’s pet project, known as the Uba Sani Foundation, reached more than 800 Orphans in Ummu Atyam Orphanage home Unguwan Dosa, Addonai Orphanage Home, Barnawa, Naphtali Orphanage Home, Gonin Gora; and the Al-Ihsan Orphanage Home, Nasarawa.

Uba Sani who spoke through Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, Executive Director, Uba Sani Foundation during the low-key occasion said the touching and unique mode of celebrating a birthday has added to the senator’s hallmark in philanthropy while fast making a big mark in the federal legislature with several people focused bills within a short time.

Dan-Halilu further said the senator chose to celebrate his birthday in such a quiet, reflective way in keeping with the mood of the nation and in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Uba Sani noted that in these challenging and difficult times putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged, under-served and vulnerable sections of the society has become an urgent imperative:”We cannot claim to love God when we cannot lessen the pains of the needy in our midst,” he stressed.

Assorted food items, toiletries, blankets among other items were distributed to all homes visited as the heads of the various orphanages visited appreciated Senator Uba Sani’s consistent benevolence while praying for his success at the Senate and his future endeavours.