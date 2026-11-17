Governor Uba Sani will inaugurate the Kaduna State 2027 APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, comprising 41 Directorates, at the Township Stadium on Thursday.

The Advisory Council which will be chaired by the Governor, has the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the First and Second Vice Chairmen respectively.

A statement issued by Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the Campaign Council’s spokesman, disclosed that Hon Ben Solomon Dalhat Kure will be the Director General of the Campaign Council, who will oversee its key areas of operations.

The statement disclosed that Mr Atiku Sankey, the APC State Chairman, will be Vice Chairman III at the Campaign Advisory Council while Hon Garba Datti Babawo, the North West APC zonal Vice-Chairman, will be Deputy Vice Chairman I.

Mr Jerry Adams, the running mate of Governor Uba Sani in the February 2027 election, will be Deputy Vice Chairman II at the Campaign Advisory Council, the statement added.

Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, the Board Chairman of NIMASA and Sen Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi as well as Hon Lawal Samaila Yakawada, the Chairman of North West Development Commission Governing Board, will be Deputy Vice Chairmen III,IV, V and VI respectively.

The statement further disclosed that Dr Abdulmumuni Aminu Zaria is Deputy Vice Chairman 7 and Hon Muhammad Sani Bello, Deputy Vice Chairman 8 and Hon Muhammad Sani Sidi is Deputy Vice Chairman 9, including Alhaji Jafarau Sani who is Deputy Vice Chairman 10.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, House Speaker Dahiru Liman, Sen Sunday Marshal Katung and Sen Shehu Sani are all members of the Advisory Council.

According to the statement, Campaign DG Kure will be supported by nine Deputy Directors General, including Hon Sani Kila, who will be in charge of Operations and Election Management.

Dr AbdulMalik Durunguwa will oversee Mobilisation and Field Coordination while Mrs Charity Shekari will be in charge of Youth and Women Affairs and Engr Namadi Musa will coordinate Stakeholders and Community Engagements.

The statement further disclosed that Malam Ahmed Maiyaki will be in charge of Strategy, Research and Communication, Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar will oversee the Interfaith Directorate and Hon Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed will be in charge of Finance.

According to the statement, Dr James Atung Kanyip will head the Administration and Compliance Directorate while Engr Micheal Ayuba Auta will be in charge of Private Sector Engagements.

The spokesman pointed out that the 41 Directorates will be ‘’responsible for grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, voter education, security coordination, finance and other critical campaign activities.’’

Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor, is the Director of the New Media Directorate while Hon Saidu Adamu will be Director of Strategic Communication and Alhaji Zubairu AbdulRauf will head the Broadcast Media.

According to Maiyaki, the Campaign Council has been ‘’designed to ensure effective coordination, broad based participation and strategic engagement across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.’’