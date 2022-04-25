All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, yesterday inaugurated his campaign committee.

Unveiling the committee in Kaduna, Sani, who represents Kaduna Central, said the move was meant to actualise his Kaduna State consolidation and continuity project.

The Uba Sani Gubernatorial Campaign Steering Committee has Professor Muhammad Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) as chairman with Hon Benjamin Jock as secretary.

The 45-member committee comprising 23 focal persons representing each of the 23 local governments and 24 others drawn from the 3 senatorial zones would be expected to give policy and strategic direction to the Sani governorship project, and fashion and implement effective strategies to ensure his success at the primaries and at the general elections.

Present at the event were the chairman, Kaduna State APC Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Iyan Zazzau ), Hon. Ahmed Munnir from Lere, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza from Soba and Hon. Hamisu Kubau from the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency.

Other dignitaries present were Hon. Mukhtar Ladan from Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari of Chawai Kauru Federal Constituency.

Also at hand to grace the occasion were the Majority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Hon Auwalu Yaro Maikyau, and Hon. Yusuf Dahiru.

A delegation of local government chairmen was led to the inaugural by the chairman, ALGON, Kaduna State Chapter, Hon. Abubakar Buba.

Other Chairmen present included Hon. Shuaibu Bawa Jaja (Kudan LG Council), Hon. Bashir Said Zuntu (Kubau LG Council), Hon. Sadeeq Salisu (Ikara LG Council), Hon. Mukhtar Balony (Kaduna North LG Council), Hon. Aaron Bako (Kachia LG Council), Hon Bashir Dawaki (Kauru LG Council), Hon. Yunana Markus Barde (Jema’a LG Council), Hon. Abubakar Shehu (Giwa LG Council), Engr. Aliyu Idris (Zaria LG Council), Hon. Kabiru Jarimi (Kaduna South LG Council), and Engr. Mohammad Usman Magu (Sabon Gari LG Council).

The occasion was also graced by former members of the House of Representatives, such as Hon. Abubakar Mamadi, Hon. Ibrahim Zero, Hon. Kabir Umar, Hon. Abdulkadir Global and Hon. Ruth Ango.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdulfatah was also in attendance, as well as Mrs. Charity Shekari, wife of the late Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Steven Shekari.