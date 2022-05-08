The Kaduna Fairness and Justice Monitors (KFJM) has described as insensitive and deceptive the speculated plot by Senator Uba Sani, an aspirant to the state governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attempt to repeat the politics of floating a Muslim/Muslim ticket in 2023.

The KFJM in a statement by its leader, Haruna Sahabi said its response was in reaction to the report on a national daily that the current deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, may be paired with Senator Uba Sani on the 2023 governorship ballot for the APC.

“Besides neither Uba Sani nor the purported deputy has any record of being of any value to the Islamic religion and the Muslim community. This is just another desperate attempt to smear the religion of Allah by fronting it in politics to achieve a dubious political goal by people who clearly lacks conscience.

“We are Muslims and we know for certain that a combination of Uba and Hadiza would not in any way be representative of the state’s Muslim community. At best it is another attempt to use Islam as bait to impose incompetence and gross insensitivity on the population,” Sahabi said.