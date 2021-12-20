United Bank Of Africa (UBA) Plc as part of its reward to its loyal customers will be giving out millions of naira at its next Super Savers Promo holding this week. The draw which will be held virtually on Facebook and YouTube channels will see 23 Bumper account holders smile home with N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000 cash prizes respectively.

Also another 10 savings account holders will win N1million each and 10 university students with a Next Gen account will win a monthly salary for a year while 30 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will win school fees grant. There is something for everyone in the Super Savers Draw.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming draw, Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said “without a doubt, UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires”.

She added that “Once again, we have decided to make this Christmas a very merry and memorable one for all and have put in place quiet a lot to make it happen. UBA always walks the talk at all times and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that, she said”.

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah noted that she is excited about the ‘Super Savers draw’ particularly because it is a Christmas edition, and the bank has spared no stone to truly ensure that Customers new and existing celebrate this yuletide in a very big way with their loved ones and family.