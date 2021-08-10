Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the process of developing e-learning software for use at the basic level of education in the country.

The e-learning software is to integrate modern learning approaches into basic education delivery and also ensure that our education system keeps abreast of global best practices. These initiatives will provide ample opportunities for learners.

Head of public relations/protocol of the commission, David Apeh, said the foundational activities under e-learning intervention would culminate in the adoption and utilization of essential ICT platforms for enhancing teaching in public basic education institutions.

He said, “In order to reverse the ugly trend and reposition the basic education sub sector for improved performance, the commission has initiated key intervention programmes such as the Effective School programme (ESP); the Open Schooling Programme (OSP); the UBE Model Schools; and the e- learning programme with a view to ensuring equitable access to basic education opportunities for all school age learners and also improving quality.

“UBEC believes that these interventions will add value and improve teaching and learning in our schools.

The Effective school programme (ESP) is being instituted to ensure that the right infrastructure, process and stakeholder commitment are deployed towards enhancing teaching and learning in our schools.”

He added that in the first year, each state and the FCT would identify schools to be supported by UBEC in applying the minimum standard in all components of basic education while the pilot phase will provide sufficient learning on the proposed intervention and also inform further efforts in programme implementation.