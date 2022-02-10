Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Read Aloud Day and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), while marking the day in Abuja harped on the need to read aloud to children to bring literacy to the world.

UBEC executive secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi stated this in Abuja during the commentation of World Read Aloud Day, which is being recognised on February 2 every year to motivate children, teens, and adults to celebrate the power of words to show that the right to read and write belongs to all people.

The event was organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Universal Learning Solution (ULS) initiative.

The UBEC boss who was represented by deputy executive secretary (technical), Professor Bala Zakari said the Commission is proudly in support of the day knowing full well that education is the responsibility for All ” and intervenes in the promotion of uniform, qualitative and functional basic education.

He said, “The benefit of Reading Aloud to Children and Adults includes; bringing about emotional escape in stories, if parents could read to their children for a few minutes every day, helping to regulate their emotions and also help them learn how to better express themselves.

“Children who spend time reading aloud are more likely to understand different people and cultures, helping the development of empathy, and deepens their imagination, improving parents emotional regulations and stronger bond with their skills, children, and finally bringing about confidence everywhere.”

On his part, Mr Patrick Uzu, Nigeria country director of ULS said over 161,379 public school teachers have been trained on the jolly phonics teaching method as part of efforts to provide functional education in the country.

Jolly Phonics is a fun and child-centred approach to teaching literacy through synthetic phonics, with actions for each of the 42 letter sounds.

Uzu said, “In total 161,379 public school teachers and 6,107 government officials have now received training reaching 13.2 million pupils.

“The Jolly Phonics methodology is widely recognized as being the most effective tool to enable learners to develop the skills required to read and write confidently in the English language.

The director, academic services, Roseline Medubi said the motive behind the global literacy movement is about taking actions to show the world that the right to read and write belongs to all.

She said the benefits of the programme cannot be over-emphasized, therefore, the celebration of the World Read Aloud Day is celebrated today by gathering children, friends and families to read aloud and share stories through written books to the audience.