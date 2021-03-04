BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The Chairman Governing Board of Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Professor Adamu Kyuka has lauded the commitment of Governor Samuel Ortom to the development of education in the State.

Professor Kyuka who gave the commendation in Màkurdi while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he led officials of the board to pay a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the government house in Makurdi, said he was impressed with the facelift given to primary schools in the state by the Ortom administration.

He expressed regrets that the commission was initially collecting over one hundred billion (N100 billion) from the consolidated revenue account but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has reduced to about seventy billion naira (N70billion).

He said the downward review of the allocation has put the UBEC to a very difficult situation.

He urged the states in Nigeria to devise ways of sourcing for revenue to finance the basic education.

Prof Kyuka described as impressive, the numerous schools the present administration has reconstructed in urban and rural areas of the state, adding that Governor Ortom is a visionary leader who has placed education on the front burner of development.

Governor Ortom in a response, restated the importance his administration attaches to basic education, reaffirming his commitment to making tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education strongest.

He described UBEC as one agency of the Federal Government which has excelled in its mandate, giving assurance that Benue would sustain its partnership with the commission.

The Governor expressed the willingness of his administration to put school teachers on first line charge of wages as funds would permit and commended those who have chosen the teaching profession as builders of the society.