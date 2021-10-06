A delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) media team from Abuja, led by Dr. Tom Ohikere, has scored Kwara State high in the execution of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) school projects.

Leader of the team, Ohikere, who described their assessment of the projects so far as excellent, said they were in Kwara to inspect the UBEC projects, starting with the ones executed in basic schools for the purpose of achieving quality service delivery.

He said they will issue a certificate of credence to the state government after the three-day verification exercise.

He said they will also seek to know how the staff and students in the affected schools feel about the projects and the government’s response to their welfare needs.

Other members of the visiting team include Olumide Babalola and Lawal Aliyu Ajah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had said his administration will prudently manage the grant it received from UBEC to reposition public basic schools in the state.

Represented by the state commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu, the governor lauded the federal government’s assessment initiative and how the UBEC had acceded to his requests on developmental programmes in the education sector, following the payment of outstanding debt and the counterpart funds in 2019.

He said a lot was currently being done across public schools in the state, a development he noted will ease teachings and learning for excellent performance of the students.

The governor also applauded the chairman of Kwara SUBEB, Prof Sheu Adaramaja, and his team for making the state proud.