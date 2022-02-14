The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has organised a one-week academic workshop to train primary school teachers across the 27 local government areas of Imo State on the 21st century teaching strategies.

The cluster programme tagged, “Primary School Teachers Own School Base Training”, took place in 60 centres with some selected teachers being trained by lecturers from Alvan Ikokwu Federal College of Education and the Imo State University.

Speaking at the event, executive chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Ada Okwuonu, who visited one of the centers in Owerri over the weekend noted that the cluster program, sponsored through grants by the Federal Government, was geared to sharpen academic knowledge of teachers on modern teaching techniques to guide them teach the pupils professionally.

Okwuonu, a former deputy governor of Imo, said that UBEC sent supervisors to monitor the workshop to ensure full compliance and efficiency by trainers and trainees, stating that education is key to society growth and should not be taken for granted.

She charged the trainees to be thorough in acquiring new basic techniques to be able to help learners improve academically, adding that Imo State was advancing educationally hence investment by Imo State government on quality and affordable education.

“We train the teachers on effective teaching skills to be confident in training our children. And those from institutions of higher learning, who have something to do with education, are the ones training the teachers.

” They are given new curricula and they are given certain areas of education they will handle with these teachers.

” The trainers will tell the trainees about these new curricula because we cannot continue using mundane curricula since things are going ICT and these teachers must be ICT compliant to be able to teach pupils who will also be ICT literate to gain more academic success “, she said.

Also speaking, the IMSUBEB director, Teachers Development, Mrs Chinyere Anoruo noted that more than 300 schools with 60 centers benefited from the UBEC cluster program.

She also said that the program was the second phase of the cluster program which started last year.

“We expected that there would be improvement in teaching learners using local instrumental materials in their localities.

More than 600 teachers in Imo have been trained on ICT and the master trainers should go and teach others after the exercise ; that is the essence of the training”, she said.

Expressing satisfaction on the cluster program, some of the trainees, Mrs. Onyegbule Joy, from Ikenegbu Primary School, Owerri and Enwereuzo Chinwe, from Aladimma Housing Estate Primary School, Owerri, said they learnt basic lessons that would improve their knowledge and help them to effectively teach their pupils.

They called on government to make the cluster training available for all teachers in the country.