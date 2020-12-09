By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Michael Ubi exhibited iron-cast character penultimate Sunday by winning the 2020 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Golf Tournament in Abuja with a gross score of 139 over 36 holes.

The Port Harcourt-based professional golfer says he has already started working towards defending the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pro-Am Golf Tournament trophy in 2021.

Ubi, who is a member of Python Golf Club of Port Harcourt, won the pro trophy at the inaugural edition of the tournament with his main challenger, Bala Abdullahi of Ashaka Cement Golf Club, came close with the same score margin but ended with plus one.

S. Okpe of Minna Cantonment Golf Club and J. Okoromi of Ilorin Golf Club both scored 140 gross over 36 holes to jointly placed in third position.

In the senior tour pro category, M. Liman of IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja emerged the winner, while Tina Micah of Rhyno Golf Club of Jos won the lady professionals title with a 166 gross over 36 holes.

The captain of Kaduna Golf Club, H. Adamu, won the overall best nett title with 62.

David Ali won the best gross in the tournament’s Category 1, while best nett in categories 2 and 3 respectively were won by S. Icha and Osarenren J.N. respectively.

While declaring the week-long tournament closed, the elated patron of the TYB-International Golf Resorts and Country Club, Abuja and Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Yusuf Buratai promised to support the game of golf in Nigeria and directed that the Pro-Am golf tournament be made an annual event.

Highlights of the week-long COAS Pro Am Golf tournament include the ground breaking and launching of TYB-International Golf Resorts and Country Club at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Barrack, Asokoro, Abuja, presentation of trophies to deserving winners and appreciation award to the president of Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola who was represented at the occasion by Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, the immediate past president of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN).