The Imo State Police Command said its men arrested Ugwumba Uche Nwosu contrary to viral news that he was kidnapped from a church service.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Michael Abattam, on Sunday, said Nwosu is currently in police custody but did not state the offence for which he was arrested.

Nwosu is a son-in-law of the immediate-past Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West in the Senate.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons , adviced the general public to always shun fake news,” the PPRO stated.

