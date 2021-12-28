BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE And Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Imo State government yesterday condemned the police arrest of Chief Uche Nwosu, son-in-law of former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, inside the Anglican Church last Sunday.

The government however said it was aware of the futile efforts by some people to whip up public sentiments against the Hope Uzodimma administration.

It said the plot was to deemphasise the criminality behind the arrest by playing up the script of desecration of the church.

The state information commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, who condemned the manner of arrest, said it was purely a security matter, adding that the reasons will soon be unfolded.

Emelumba said the state government will not leave any stone unturned to rid the state of criminality and banditry, noting that it would not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.

Emelumba appealed to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies, and restated that Governor Uzodimma held the Anglican Communion in high esteem and will never support any act of disrespect as a place of worship.

While he restated government’s commitment to protect the interest of citizens, he added they will not impede the work of security agencies in the discharge of their duties.

Also yesterday, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) restated its support for the state government and security agencies to rid Imo of banditry and all forms of criminality.

CAN apologised to the Anglican Church over the recent invasion to arrest Nwosu in Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre local government area of the state.

The association in a statement signed by its state chairman, Revd Eches Divine Eches, in Owerri, said the invasion of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, could have been avoided.

He said CAN supported the efforts by security agencies to prosecute anyone fingered in any criminality but added that the operatives must be mindful to avoid offending the sensitivity of the people and unwittingly giving detractors the opportunity to rubbish their efforts.

He stated that nobody was above the law, even as they charged the state government and security agencies not to relent in taking actions that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone who had questions to answer.

Nwosu, who was arrested by security agent during a worship service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State, has been released unconditionally.

The 2019 governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), did not spend last Sunday night in police custody.

In a press release signed by Nwosu’s media aide, Nwadike Chikezie, he said, “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await the police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“The act of desecrating the House of God, we all know is a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the government has no more respect for God and does it mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers?” he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Nwosu was released at 11pm on Sunday.

In the statement, the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Province, Most Rev Dr David Onuoha, (Feast of St John the Apostle), titled: “Desecration of St Peter’s Church Eziama Obaire,” described the incident as a desecration cum black Sunday.

The ceric said the officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving, when armed men stormed the church, only for the police to explain it was for the purpose of effecting an arrest.

The church stated that while they were not concerned or interested in the reason for the invasion in her over 160 years history, they were gravely worried and disturbed that the worshippers were exposed to danger because they “were greatly frightened, worried, confused and completely disorganised by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people.”

The state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) advised Senator Okorocha to desist from tarnishing the image of Governor Uzodimma with false claims and crocodile tears, aimed at securing the sympathy of Nigerians.

The party led by Hon Macdonald Ebere said, “As a party, we advise Rochas Okorocha to refrain from his trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma with his self-imposed and merited predicament.”

The party who stated this in a statement signed by APC’s publicity secretary, Cajetan Duke, on Monday , said for too long, Okorocha held Imo to ransom with the false belief that the entire State is his personal estate, alas! The rhythm has changed and his chickens have come home to roost.