Manchester United suffered their first defeat in the Champions League this season as İstanbul Başakşehir beat them 2-1 to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The hosts jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from former Chelsea striker Demba Ba and Edin Visca before Anthony Martial pulled a goal back for United.

The result keeps United, who entered the day top of the group, on six points from three matches. Basaksehir now have three points from their three games.

Ba wasted little time putting the Istanbul side ahead after being left all alone behind a pushed-up United back line in the 12th minute. A long clearance found the former Senegal international well behind the defence and he calmly beat Dean Henderson with defenders scrambling to make up ground.

Visca made it 2-0 in the 40th minute when an inattentive United defence left him unmarked at the back post to fire home Deniz Turuc’s cross from the left wing.

Martial struck three minutes later to give United hope heading into the half but Basaksehir managed the final 45 minutes for a surprising victory in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Lazio clung on to a point in St Petersburg to maintain their unbeaten start to the Champions’ League group stage.

Aleksandr Erokhin opened the scoring for Zenit when a delightful game of head tennis in the area found the 31-year-old free in the six-yard box to volley past Pepe Reina.

Lazio equalised in the final ten minutes through former Manchester City striker Felipe Caicedo who ran on to a Francesco Acerbi cross to place the ball into the bottom corner for his third goal of the season.