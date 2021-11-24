Veteran marketing communication expert, Udeme Ufot, MFR, has been honoured with the BrandCom Hall of Fame award for his remarkable contributions and dedication to the growth of the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry in the country and Africa as a whole.

The award, organized by Brand Communicator Magazine recognize distinguished personalities including renowned advertising icon.

According to the organizers of the BrandCom awards “Mr. Udeme Ufot’s contributions to the industry over the years has stood him out for excellent leadership in the creative advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications sector.

Known for his strict work ethics, passion, doggedness and persistent drive for excellence, Udeme Ufot an outstanding achiever, who at the relative young age of 41, became the President of Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN). He was also appointed, Chairman, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and also recognized for his contribution to sector with a national honour – Member of the Federal Republic in 2014.

The mentor to many even outside the industry continues to provide leadership in diverse areas of the marketing communication spectrum. He has been at the helm of affairs at the SO&U Group for over 30years, achieving success and paving his way through the industry while creating a path for many others to follow.

He is an enforcer of excellence with 6 highly successful subsidiaries under his wing, each handling a specialized component that gives the Group an edge in the entire spectrum of marketing communications. They are, SO&U, Soulcommunications Limited, Maximedia Global Limited, Vyrus Digital Engagement, Lucid Audio Visuals and Iris Exposure.

Surviving the tough year, each of this agency has continually also gained landmark achievement by contributing their quota to the growth of the industry rendering their services to both local and international clients delivering top notch strategic communication outputs aligning with standard global best practices.

The champion, Udeme Ufot is a strong believer of relationship building hence, his leadership skills is superb as he always encourage young entrepreneurs to ready their skills for opportunity to create value and build worthy relationship.