A group, Voluntary National Organising Committee for Peaceful Presidential Elections has called on Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group said it was convinced that Emmanuel will emerge as the standard bearer of the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) in the next election for the nation’s foremost office.

Briefing journalists, yesterday in Abuja, its chairman, Mr Apkan Effiong, said the campaign organisation holds the vision that the path to a better Nigeria will depend on the emergence of someone like the “tried, tested, and a successful leader like Akwa Ibom State governor to rebuild and rejuvenate the nation.”

He said, “The voluntary national organising committee for Governor Udom Emmanuel presidential candidacy wishes to respond to the increasing pressure from across the country with resounding patriotism urging the governor to immediately announce his intention as a 2023 presidential aspirant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT