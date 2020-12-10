By MBACHU GODWIN |

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and his counterparts: Babagana Umara Zulum and Seyi Makinde of Borno and Oyo States respectively are among the awardees of this year’s prestigious Kings College British American Institute on good governance, genuine leadership and innovative business.

Other recipients of the prestigious award include Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

According to a statement yesterday by the institute’s chancellor, Prof. Paul Godwin Udofia and vice president, Prof Walter Terry,

said the awardees were nominated by the institute after a critical assessment of their performance and track records in office, adding that their leadership qualities have impacted on the society.

Explaining the criteria for the award, the statement said: “the recipients were assessed based on infrastructural development in their states, empowerment of Small scale business as well as youth and women empowerment.”

Other criteria adopted, the statement revealed include absence of tribalism, human rights protection and the protection of lives and properties.

The statement reads in part: “the award of king’s College British American Institute for Good Governance, Genuine Leadership and Innovative business is to recognise excellence ,service to humanity nd good governance and to encourage those in leadership positions to impact and touch lives positively.”

The award ceremony will hold on Saturday, December 19, 2020 with former president Olusegun Obasanjo as chairman of the occasion.