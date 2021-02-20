ADVERTISEMENT

By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The Abuja chapter of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Alumni Association on Thursday honoured the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN and others for their meritorious service to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

In his welcome remark, Alh. Kasimu Yahaya highlighted the reasons for the dinner, which according to him was to celebrate one of their own who was recently appointed as the Pioneer Managing Director and CEO of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa.

It is also an occasion to appraise the performance of Abuja chapter of the association and to chart the way forward.

At the dinner, Kebbi State Governor, Sen Atiku Bagudu commended the association for the event. Gov Bagudu on the occasion paid glowing tribute to HYPADEC MD/CEO who until his recent appointment was a commissioner in Kebbi State.

He attributed the success story recorded in the Housing sector in the state to the hard work and dedication of Alhaji Sadiq Yelwa, even as he urge him to replicate his experience in the new commission.

Among those l honoured by the body include Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General and Minister for Justice for his dedication to duty and nation building. Also honoured was Dr. Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi, Emir of Yauri and former Vice-Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto for peace and Integrity. Others include Mutari Sanusi, as best Alumnus of the year 2020 for his support to the Abuja chapter and theUniversity and Alh.

Abubakar Musa, honoured for his tireless support and cooperation to the chapter.

Responding on behalf of fellow awardees, former Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi commended the Abuja chapter of UDUS Alumni for the honour done to them and the University authority, even as he urged them to continue the good work.

Prof. Samaila Kamba represented the Vice-Chancellor on the occasion. He called on the Alumni association to support the University in the area of accommodation which according to him is inadequate for the huge student population.

This call become very imperative as there was fire incident at the girl’s hostel at the main campus of the University recently. National president of the Alumni association Prof. Risqua Shehu was represented by Alh. Bashir Muktar who in his good will message thanked the organizers for the successful event.

In his closing remark, Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, BOT chairman of Abuja chapter UDUS Alumni commended the organizers and task them to do more in the service to the chapter and the Alma matta.