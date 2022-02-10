Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has resolved to abide by the decision of the national body of the union in pressing for the fulfilment of the agreement signed with the federal government.

The union while commending efforts of the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC), on it’s intervention toward resolving the lingering crisis took the decision following a special Congress held yesterday.

A statement signed by the chairman of the branch, Muhammad Nurudeen Almustapha and the Secretary, Shaibu A. Sadiku, expressed disappointment over the failure of the Federal Government of Nigerian to honour the various agreements reached with the union.

According to the statement, “the branch reiterated its full loyalty to the leadership of the union and pledged her support towards any action deemed necessary to compel the federal government of Nigeria to sign and commence the immediate implementation of the renegotiated document and the immediate deployment of UTAS.

“Should the federal government fail to approve and implement the renegotiated document, as well as, the immediate deployment of UTAS, the NEC shall resume its earlier suspended action.

“The full mobilisation and sensitisation of members, student bodies and general public be commenced immediately.”

The statement however urges all well-meaning Nigerians “to see reasons with ASUU in the strive to save the Nigerian public university system from been debased by prevailing on the government to immediately honour the agreement it willingly entered with the union.”

