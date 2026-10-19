UEFA has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino until 2 November to release key documents and answer a series of questions over governance, financial decisions and disciplinary matters, according to a letter seen by BBC Sport.

The eight-page letter, signed by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, accuses FIFA of failing to address “a number of fundamental questions” and provide requested information and documentation on several controversial decisions.

The questions cover the collapse of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) investment project, the FIFA Peace Prize awarded to United States President Donald Trump, the disciplinary case involving USA striker Folarin Balogun, funding for member associations, Infantino’s remuneration and other arrangements surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

UEFA’s intervention follows Thursday’s FIFA Council meeting, at which Infantino apologised over his plans to sell part of FIFA’s commercial interests but did not fully explain how the proposal was developed or why the council was not involved at the appropriate stage.

The European football governing body said the withdrawal of FFE, the acknowledgement of mistakes and the announcement of possible governance reforms did not adequately explain how the decisions were made.

It insisted that any refusal to disclose information must be clearly justified on an individual basis, adding that its questions could not be postponed until the next FIFA Council meeting or replaced by promises of future reforms.

UEFA has not stated what action it would take if FIFA fails to meet the deadline.

The questions were initially put to Infantino during the FIFA Council meeting. Football Association chair and FIFA vice-president Debbie Hewitt subsequently issued a blunt warning, saying: “If he doesn’t answer those questions, he’s not fit to be FIFA president.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.

Balogun Case Under Scrutiny

One of UEFA’s major concerns is the decision to lift the immediate suspension imposed on Balogun after his dismissal at the World Cup.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee overturned the ban after Trump reportedly asked Infantino for the decision to be reviewed. FIFA has maintained that the committee acted independently.

However, FIFA’s legal committee is reviewing a proposal to amend the disciplinary code to prevent a similar situation, with an update expected in December.

UEFA wants FIFA to explain why the amendment is necessary and disclose what Trump asked Infantino to do, how the FIFA president responded and whether the case would have been reviewed without the intervention.

It is also seeking details of communications between Infantino, other FIFA officials and the disciplinary committee’s chair, alongside the full written reasons and evidence supporting the decision.

The European body further wants to know who decided that a single committee member should determine the case and what exceptional circumstances justified that approach.

Separately, UEFA has questioned why the Democratic Republic of Congo faced no disciplinary action over reports that the country fielded an ineligible player during World Cup qualifying.

Collapsed Investment Plan Raises Questions

The abandoned FFE project is another major focus of UEFA’s demands.

The organisation wants FIFA to identify when the proposal was first considered, who initiated it, its intended purpose and the officials who authorised and worked on the project.

It is also seeking clarification on whether Infantino expected to hold any position or role in FFE during or after his presidency, as well as the measures FIFA intends to introduce to prevent similar governance shortcomings.

UEFA has raised particular concerns over the selection of Thrive Capital, linked to Joshua Kushner, as the project’s lead investor without a competitive tendering process.

It wants FIFA to explain why the arrangement was conducted under strict confidentiality and why an exclusivity agreement was signed without prior consultation with the FIFA Council.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

The European body has also asked who established the FIFA Peace Prize and who decided that Trump should receive the award.

Funding for Member Associations

UEFA is seeking clarification on FIFA’s proposed funding arrangements for its 211 member associations.

Infantino had told the associations they would receive $40 million if they backed FFE, with a 19 September deadline to accept the proposal and access an initial $20 million.

Following the abandonment of the scheme, UEFA and Concacaf called on FIFA to release at least $10 million from its reserves to each association.

Infantino subsequently agreed to increase football development funding by $3.4 billion, proposing to double planned distributions between 2027 and 2030 to $25 million per association.

UEFA wants to know why the increased funding was presented alongside the proposed investment scheme and external financing instead of being funded directly from FIFA’s own resources.

It also questions why private investment was considered necessary given FIFA’s strong financial position.

Salary, Trump Tower Lease and World Cup Arrangements

UEFA has also demanded clarification over reports that Infantino received additional remuneration from FIFA’s US World Cup organising entity, FWC2026 US Inc.

The payments were reportedly not disclosed in FIFA’s annual report.

The European body wants details of their nature, amount, basis, approval and tax treatment.

Other questions concern the 27-minute half-time interval during the World Cup final, mandatory hydration breaks at matches and a reported seven-year, $4 million lease for office space in Trump Tower, New York.

The lease reportedly involved Eric Trump, the US president’s son, and premises said to have remained unused for much of the year.

UEFA is seeking an explanation of the rationale for the arrangement and how the decision was approved.

Electoral Committee and VIP Guests

The letter also raises concerns about the impartiality of the chair of FIFA’s electoral committee ahead of next year’s presidential election.

UEFA questioned why the official attended the entire 2026 World Cup as an accredited individual, with FIFA reportedly covering his expenses for more than five weeks.

It is seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the attendance and the arrangements for covering the costs.

The European body has also requested a comprehensive list of VIP and VVIP guests at the tournament, including their names, positions and the reasons for their invitations.

UEFA’s demands place renewed scrutiny on FIFA’s decision-making processes, financial arrangements and disciplinary procedures, with the 2 November deadline setting the next test of Infantino’s willingness to address the concerns raised by the European governing body.