ADVERTISEMENT

UEFA is unlikely to take up any offers from Britain to host the entire Euro 2020 tournament later this summer, it was reported yesterday.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had reportedly “signaled” to European football’s governing body that crowds are expected back in British stadiums before the rest of Europe due to progress on coronavirus vaccinations.

Wembley is scheduled to host the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final in July, and the government is reportedly now ready to take on more games due to be played across 12 different European cities, according to the Times.

But UEFA said it had nothing to add to a statement in January when it reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the tournament across the 12 designated cities at a meeting with the host associations.

And the governing body said last week that it would not be pursuing a similar offer from Israel to help with hosting Euro 2020 matches and other European club competitions.