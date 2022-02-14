The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has hailed the winner of the Unified Fighting Championship(UFC), Middleweight Category, Nigerian Diaspora, Israel Adesanya for retaining his title after beating Robert Whittaker in a unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 at the Toyota Sports Centre, Houston-Texas, USA.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement issued yesterday by Mr Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Commission, congratulated Adesanya for the giant strides by defeating his arch-opponent Robert Whittaker for the second time to retain title.

The NIDCOM Boss described Adesanya’s performance as a true reflection of the resilience, passion, dedication and commitment of Nigerians both at home and in Diaspora.

She urged him to sustain the momentum and win more laurels for Nigeria.

It could be recalled that Israel Adesanya took on Robert Whittaker in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia through a knock-out.

Saturday’s fight is Adesanya’s Fourth Title Defence after defeats against Yoel Romero, Paolo Costa and Marvin Vettori, respectively.

