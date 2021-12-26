The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has bagged the award of “Friend Of Idoma” at the ongoing Idoma International Carnival in Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

Ugwuanyi was honoured for restoring peace through amity between two warring communities in Enugu and Benue States.

For more than a decade, Idoma and their Igbo neigbours had a hostile relationship in Obollo-Eke, a border community inside Enugu State where Idomas intermarried and lived as a tribe but held each other by

the jugular.

Governor Ugwuanyi on taking over as governor in 2015 sued for peace.

His government held no less than two dialogues with stakeholders from the warring communities through deliberate policies and reset the relationship between the two ethnic groups.

He was hailed for ensuring that the amity restored six years ago is sustained with construction of an access road linking Amuteyi in Enugu State and Ikalugu in Benue State.

Ugwuanyi who speaks Idoma fluently is always considered a son of the soil by the Idoma people hence the peaceful relationship between communities in the two states.

Idoma Voice Newspaper was awarded as “Newspaper Of The Year” for informing the communities in the region with quality information that

has fostered unity and development.

The media house is a popular online platform in Benue State and the

premier community tabloid in the North Central region of the country.

Other awardees include Letoha Grand Kitchen as “Best In Idoma

Cuisine”, Mr Paul Edeh as “Pillar Of Sport”, the permanent secretary,

Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono as “Public Servant Of The

Year”, and Assistant Corps Marshal Susan Ada Ajenge, who is the

secretary, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as Idoma Amazon.