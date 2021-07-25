Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated members of the Enugu State Project Steering Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (Co-PREP) at the Government House, Enugu.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to adhere to federal government’s guidelines and International best practices in the fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The governor, who was represented by secretary to the state government (SSG) Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the committee would oversee implementation of Co-PREP projects at the state level, and review and approve the state’s Incident Action Plan (IAP) for onward transmission to the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU).

Prof Ortuanya added that the steering committee, headed by the commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi would also review progress reports and oversee the state coordinating unit (SCU) to ensure timely implementation of the project, as well as “ensure that financing from Nigeria Co-PREP complements financing from other sources and are efficiently utilised.”

Noting that Enugu like other states has faced critical challenges since the outbreak of the pandemic, the SSG pointed out that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has “built five COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres, set up a 100 bed-space isolation centre at the Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu, and constructed an Infectious Diseases Specialist Hospital”.

Responding, chairman of the committee, Dr Obi commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness in constituting the committee in furtherance of his administration’s concerted efforts towards containment of the virus in the state.