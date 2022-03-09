Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, yesterday described Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the most peaceful governor in Nigeria.

Mbaka said Ugwuanyi is a father to all and a very friendly governor who cannot do without making peace, stressing that “his name should be peace.”.

He spoke when he led a delegation of Red Star Belgrade Football Club, Serbia and Antalyaspor Football Club, Turkey, to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Ugwuanyi.

The clergyman maintained that peace is in the governor’s nature and “peace is in his integrity.”

The cleric informed the governor that the delegation from Serbia and Turkey were “football scouts who decided to use Enugu State for their scouting activity,” adding that they came to Enugu on behalf of the Adoration Football Club.

Mbaka disclosed that the youth of the Adoration ministry who can play football are engaged in the sporting activity and stand the chance of being picked to play international football in their clubs in Serbia and Turkey.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of UDE Sports Management Limited, Uche Dominic Egbukwu, who was appointed as the sporting director of Adoration Football Club, Enugu State (South East), commended Ugwuanyi for his peaceful disposition and uncommon leadership qualities.

He said, “Among all the eastern governors, you (Ugwuanyi) are number one who don’t have any controversy. We respect you and respect the Enugu State government. Here is a peaceful place, there is no problem of security here and the people of Enugu State love you.”

In his response, Ugwuanyi described their choice of Enugu for the international sporting programme as a worthy decision.

He assured them of his administration’s support, stressing that Enugu State is a peaceful state and has a lot of talents who can add value to football worldwide.