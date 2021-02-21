Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday received the six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from the state who were among recipients of the president’s NYSC honours award in Abuja on February 11, 2021, for distinguishing themselves creditably in the service of their fatherland during the 2018/2019 service year.

The six awardees from Enugu State alongside others across the nation were also given automatic employment and scholarships for post- graduate programmes by President Muhammadu Buhari who directed the relevant government agencies to ensure timely implementation of all the incentives for the recipients.

Receiving the Enugu State indigenes at the Government House in Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi who described them as “our ambassadors and the very best we have”, thanked God Almighty for their successful and outstanding service year.

The governor applauded them for returning home with the prestigious presidential awards, saying: “Since you have done our dear state this great honour, our prayer is that more honours will come your ways”.

Governor Ugwuanyi also thanked President Buhari for considering them worthy of the award.

He equally commended the NYSC in the state for the sterling performance of the awardees and went further to announce a donation of N10 million to the agency, and cash rewards to the six award recipients in appreciation of their patriotic zeal and dedication to service.

In his remarks, the Enugu State NYSC coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for granting them audience, saying, “It is a living testimony that you have been very passionate about the NYSC scheme in Enugu State”.

Mr. Ujogu disclosed that the governor had demonstrated his administration’s support to the NYSC scheme in the state in so many ways, especially in the construction of the perimeter fence of the camp which he said had improved the security of the facility during camping activities.

“Before now, we had been having altercations and encroachments in the camp, but with the fencing of this facility by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, the security is now very assured and when corps members come they feel very relaxed and secured”, he said.