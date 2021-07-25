The management of the University of Ibadan has denied viral reports in the media that 10 people died of COVID-19 related ailments in the university.

The acting vice chancellor, Professor Adebola Ekanola, disclosed this during a virtual meeting of deans and heads of departments of the university organised by the COVID-19 emergency response team.

He said contrary to the reports, COVID-19 related deaths had been prevented in the university community through adherence to protocols and prompt medical interventions.

Corroborating the vice chancellor’s position, the director of public communications, UI, Mr Tunji Oladejo, said, “I want to use the cover of this medium to deny the story. The acting VC said if we had not been proactive enough on the compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, we would have recorded up to 10 deaths arising from the third wave of variants. The story did not add up at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT