BY JONATHAN NDA – ISAIAH |

The federal government has approved the sum of N190.5 million for the purchase of a microscope by the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba stated this to State House Correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

Nwajiuba said it has become necessary to purchase such equipment because the only one currently being used by the famous institution has become obsolete.

He said: “The Federal Executive Council today, in continuation of the efforts of the federal government to revitalize and reposition the education sector, we passed a resolution granting the request of the University of Ibadan to acquire a new microscope. This is a microscope which is totally directed at enhancing whatever material, looking at nuclear composition of its molecular nature.

“This is in our premier university. Like you all understand that the Department of Anatomy has been at the forefront of this coordinate research in Nigeria for many since its inception in 1948.