BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The management of the University of Ibadan said it has concluded plans to hold a virtual matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session

The Director of Public Communication University of Ibadan, Olatunji Oladejo in a statement made available to journalists said a total number of 8197 newly admitted students are expected to participate in the ceremony scheduled for Tuesday this week in which the University Registrar, Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi will administer the matriculation oath on them.

A breakdown of the fresh students shows 4,243 were from the conventional mode while 3,954 are from the open and distance education (ODE) for parity of esteem.

The matriculation speaker is Dr. Boluwatife Ikwunne, an alumna of the University of Ibadan, a 2020 Young Innovation Leaders Fellow and winner of the 2021 Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa, set to undertake postgraduate studies in Clinical and Therapeutic Neuroscience at the University of Oxford, in October, this year.

According to him, she has plans to conduct relevant research in neuroscience to develop prevention strategies and improve treatment options for mental health problems, especially in low and middle-income countries.

He added that the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebola Babatunde Ekanola would preside over the all-important ceremony.

“To this end, all the newly admitted students are expected to join the scheduled zoom meeting: Topic: University of Ibadan 2021 Matriculation Ceremony.’’