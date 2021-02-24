The United Kingdom chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged that it will continue to support the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state towards taking the state to a greater height.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Joseph Adebola, Chairman, APC UK 4 Aketi Campaign on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adebola congratulated Akeredolu on his inauguration for a second term in office, as the 6th democratically elected governor of Ondo state.

He commended the governor for his numerous achievements in office, adding that his monumental development in the state led to his re-election on Oct. 10, 2020.

Adebola called for a renewed vigour and a working synergy between the governor and his deputy to consolidate his achievements in office.

According to him, Akeredolu has set a benchmark with the dividends of good governance he brought to bear with his style of leadership in Ondo state.

“This will form the basis on which future leaders in the state and by extension the South West will be judged,” he said.

Adebola, however, called on people of the state to continue to support the governor and his deputy to enable them deliver more democracy dividends.

He expressed optimism that with Akeredolu and his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the helm of affairs, things could only get better in Ondo state.(NAN)