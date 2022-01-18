A professor of medical engineering technology at Imperial College London, United Kingdom (UK), Prof Hippolite Amadi has rated Niger State high in maternal and neonatal care.

He expressed delight at the state’s special care for the baby unit at the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neonatal Hospital Minna, saying that it is one of the best in Nigeria.

Amadi stated this shortly after an assessment tour of the unit with journalists to see the equipment installed and the services being rendered by the unit.

The don told journalists that he has been involved in neonatal care for over 25 years and has visited all the federal and state governments’ teaching hospitals in Nigeria and thus rated the state high in terms of equipment, capacity and the special baby care unit. He said the hospital had made huge impact in saving lots of babies born prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello who is a gynaecologist, commended the efforts of the state government in collaborating with Amadi to be able to have an efficient and effective neo-natal unit that is saving lives of babies.

ADVERTISEMENT