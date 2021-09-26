The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it has changed international travel rules into the UK for Nigeria and other countries of the world in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about rules concerning international travel to the UK yesterday, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catrioba Laing, said,“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccination certification process to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely. We know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and in Nigeria – the extensive people-people ties between our two countries are at the heart of our bilateral relationship.

“From 4 October, the current system will be simplified. There will be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules apply, and there will also be a “rest of the world” list, with simplified travel measures. The “rest of the world” list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.

“Travel rules are kept under regular review and people planning to travel to the UK should regularly check the latest information and requirements as set out on the gov.uk website. ”.

The envoy also announced that so far her country has donated 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria saying “The UK is committed to global access to vaccines, and is among the largest funders to COVAX. The UK has donated 1.2 million vaccines specifically to Nigeria through COVAX and will continue to provide support.”

She said further that The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated.

“0nly once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue. The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured,” the envoy added.