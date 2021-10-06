The United Kingdom Royal Navy patrol ship, HMS Trent, is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols on a mission to support Nigeria and other countries in West Africa to fight threats to maritime security.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the press and public affairs officer, foreign and commonwealth development office of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Ndidiamaka Eze.

According to the statement, the River-class patrol ship will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde, and will take part in the French-led multinational training exercises that will bring together international partners in the region, known as “Exercise Grand African Nemo.”

“HMS Trent, which is the first Royal Navy vessel to operate in the region for three years, will conduct maritime security patrols as well as support partner navies by helping them to develop key maritime skills and plans for future operations in the region.

“This deployment is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to being more persistently engaged in the region, through which more than £6 billion of UK trade passes every year,” the statement said.

UK’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, said further that the deployment shows the integrated review in action and demonstrates how a truly global Britain is stepping up on the world stage to tackle shared international security challenges.

“Working hand-in-hand with our allies we are utilising our forward deployed armed forces to tackle threats at the source, making the world a safer place for all,” Heappey said.

HMS Trent carries on board a contingent of Royal Marines from 42 Commando, which will train partner forces across the region in skills like boarding and searching of suspicious vessels as well as evidence handling and medical skills.

It will also deliver training to partner nations as 42 Commando experts in boarding operations will be helping in the fight against illegal activities like piracy, drugs-smuggling and terrorism.

HMS Trent will attend the Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FoGG) G7++ conference in Dakar, which the UK is co-chairing with hosts Senegal. Britain established the group in 2013 as part of the then G8 to coordinate regional maritime security efforts.