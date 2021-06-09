The government of the United Kingdom, through the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, has launched its iNOVO accelerator programme for 10 early stage startups building innovative solutions to tackle the challenges caused by COVID-19 across education, agriculture and health sectors in the country.

The programme was designed to empower early-stage Nigerian startups that are solving challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with StartupBootcamp Afritech and Ventures Platform as implementing partners, the 3-month virtual programme afforded the top 10 selected startups an opportunity to receive capacity building and learn startup training, mentorship and support to scale their products and business models rapidly.

The interim country director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Lamide Johnson, said the incredible impact the programme has made among the participating startups is a testament to the fact that if stakeholders want to give room for innovation to solve some of the arduous problems faced in Nigeria, more interventions are needed to provide the needed information, network and support for early-stage startups building innovative solutions.

“Through this programme, we readily saw the need to support and provide more spring-boards for early-stage startups seeking to scale their impact,” Johnson added.

Some of the top 10 startups gave remarkable feedback on how the iNOVO Accelerator programme had an impact on their businesses.

For instance, the chief executive officer of Schoola, Abdul Bature, said it was an incredible three months of hard work.

“With the help of StartupBootcamp AfriTech and Ventures Platform, our gamified learning solutions for secondary and primary schools have managed to get the attention of corporate partners and key stakeholders, which has led to a partnership with the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges and an on-boarding of 25 other partners,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief executive officer of Foodbank.ng, Damilola Olaopa, said through the programme, his team has managed to leverage the partnerships made to get the required support.